02.04.24 11:24

/KASE, April 2, 2024/ - Industrial Development Fund JSC (Astana), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with an auditor's report on the company's financial statements for 2023. According to the audited data as of December 31, 2023 (in th. tenge, if not specified otherwise): -------------------------------------------------------- as of as of Indicator 31.12.23 31.12.22 ---------------------------- ------------- ------------- Equity 354,044,898 205,145,739 Total assets 1,702,419,366 1,356,517,045 Total liabilities 1,348,374,468 1,151,371,306 Net income (net loss) 23,567,495 22,392,924 Book value of ordinary share 282.19 172.79 ROA, % 1.38 1.65 ROE, % 6.66 10.92 -------------------------------------------------------- The financial statements of the company for 2022 were audited by KPMG Audit LLP. According to the auditor's report, the financial statements fairly present, in all material aspects, the financial position of Industrial Development Fund JSC as of December 31, 2023, as well as its financial results and cash flows for the year ended as of the specified date, in accordance with IFRS. The report is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/IDFR/idfrf6_2023_rus.pdf [2024-04-02]