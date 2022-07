Freedom : Board of Directors of Industrial Development Fund decides to issue 25,000 ordinary shares of the company with sole shareholder exercising right of preemptive purchase of shares

13.07.22 19:15

/KASE, July 13, 2022/ - Industrial Development Fund JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE about the decision of the Board of Directors dated June 29, 2022: to issue ordinary shares of the company in the number of 25,000 units within the number of authorized shares at a price of KZT2.0 mln per share for a total of KZT50.0 bn with the sole shareholder of the company exercising the right of preemptive purchase of shares. More information is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/IDFR/idfr_info_reshenie_sd_290622_253.pdf [2022-07-13]