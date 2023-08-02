/CORRECT/ Kazakhstan Housing Company will pay dividends on common shares KZ1C00000637 (KZIK) for 2022
02.08.23 15:54
/KASE, August 2, 2023, re-sent due to the issuer providing updated information/ - Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE of its intention to pay no later than August 27 2023 dividends on its common shares KZ1C00000637 (KASE main market, "standard" category, KZIK) for 2022 in the total amount of KZT31,275,846,236.02. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZIK/kzik_dividendsf_270823_10459.pdf [2023-08-02]
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 11:08:17 UTC.