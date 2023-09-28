28.09.23 10:18

/KASE, September 28, 2023/ - First Heartland Jusan Invest JSC (Astana), which is a management company of investment funds, whose units are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the sole shareholder dated September 25, 2023, the following changes were made to the composition of the company's Board of Directors: - excluded: N. Aidossov; - elected: Y. Nurkenov. Taking into account the changes made, the Board of Directors of First Heartland Jusan Invest JSC consists of three people: Y. Nurkenov, S. Zhamalov, M. Kabanov. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/FHJI/fhji_board_changes_250923_524.pdf [2023-09-28]