/KASE, September 25, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the sole shareholder dated September 15, 2023, K. Sharlapaev was excluded from the company's Board of Directors. Taking into account the changes made, the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC consists of four persons: V. Son, A. Murzagalieva, K. Kozhakhmetov, S. Kandykbayev. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZIK/kzik_board_changes_150923_12726.pdf [2023-09-25]