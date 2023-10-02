Composition of Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund elected
02.10.23 14:31
/KASE, October 2, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the sole shareholder dated September 22, 2023, the following composition of the Board of Directors was elected: - V. Tutushkin; - Y. Ospanov; - Giovanni Capannelli. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KFUS/kfus_board_changes_220923_422.pdf [2023-10-02]
