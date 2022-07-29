Freedom : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company changed
07/29/2022 | 07:38am EDT
Composition of Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company changed
29.07.22 17:27
/KASE, July 29, 2022/ - Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the Board of Directors dated July 18, 2022, B. Sagimkulova, deputy Chairman of the Management Board, was excluded from the company's Management Board. Taking into account the change made, the Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC consists of four persons: A. Kuzdibayev, R. Issayev, O. Salykov, O. Zholdasbayev. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZIK/kzik_board_changes_180722_13484.pdf [2022-07-29]
