Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freedom Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
54.11 USD   +6.66%
07:38aFREEDOM : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company changed
PU
07:25aFREEDOM HOLDING CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:28aFREEDOM : Annual general meeting of shareholders of Maten Petroleum will be held on August 27
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freedom : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company changed

07/29/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Composition of Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company changed
29.07.22 17:27
/KASE, July 29, 2022/ - Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the Board of Directors dated July 18, 2022, B. Sagimkulova, deputy Chairman of the Management Board, was excluded from the company's Management Board. Taking into account the change made, the Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC consists of four persons: A. Kuzdibayev, R. Issayev, O. Salykov, O. Zholdasbayev. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZIK/kzik_board_changes_180722_13484.pdf [2022-07-29]

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
07:38aFREEDOM : Composition of Management Board of Kazakhstan Housing Company changed
PU
07:25aFREEDOM HOLDING CORP. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statement..
AQ
06:28aFREEDOM : Annual general meeting of shareholders of Maten Petroleum will be held on August..
PU
07/27FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007482 (KFUSb..
PU
07/26FREEDOM : Agency of Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Mar..
PU
07/20FREEDOM : EGM of Shubarkol Premium shareholders scheduled for August 17
PU
07/20FREEDOM : Shareholders of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant decided to pay divi..
PU
07/19FREEDOM : Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant intends to pay dividends on common shar..
PU
07/13FREEDOM : Board of Directors of Industrial Development Fund decides to issue 25,000 ordina..
PU
07/13FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007474 (KFUSb..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 644 M - -
Net income 2023 254 M - -
Net cash 2023 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 222 M 3 222 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,81x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 54,11 $
Average target price 76,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Leonard M. Stillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.-21.95%3 222
MORGAN STANLEY-15.50%142 923
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-19.50%128 383
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.97%118 276
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.76%41 390
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.84%26 492