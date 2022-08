Freedom : EGM of Shubarkol Premium shareholders scheduled for August 31

05.08.22 09:51

/KASE, August 5, 2022/ - Shubarkol Premium JSC (Karagandy), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders will begin on August 31, 2022 at 10:00 o'clock, with the agenda as follows: - approval of the meeting agenda; - approval of the audited interim condensed separate financial statements for the first half of 2022 and the amount of dividends to be distributed. Details are available on KASE website (in Kazakh and Russian) - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/SHUP/shup_special_shareholders_meeting_info_310822_1402.pdf [2022-08-05]