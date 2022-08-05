Log in
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-04 pm EDT
57.09 USD   +1.49%
Freedom : EGM of Shubarkol Premium shareholders scheduled for August 31

08/05/2022 | 12:01am EDT
EGM of Shubarkol Premium shareholders scheduled for August 31
05.08.22 09:51
/KASE, August 5, 2022/ - Shubarkol Premium JSC (Karagandy), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders will begin on August 31, 2022 at 10:00 o'clock, with the agenda as follows: - approval of the meeting agenda; - approval of the audited interim condensed separate financial statements for the first half of 2022 and the amount of dividends to be distributed. Details are available on KASE website (in Kazakh and Russian) - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/SHUP/shup_special_shareholders_meeting_info_310822_1402.pdf [2022-08-05]

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
