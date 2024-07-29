29.07.24 11:24

/KASE, July 29, 2024/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of First Heartland Jusan Invest as of July 1, 2024. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 110,000,000 units; - 19,934,411 common shares of the company are outstanding; - the company bought back 996,720 common shares; - the sole person holding shares of the company in the number of five or more percent of the total number of the company outstanding shares is "First Heartland Jusan Bank" JSC, owning 18,937,691 common shares of the company (95.00 % of the total number of the company outstanding shares or 100.00 % of the total number of the company outstanding common shares). [2024-07-29]