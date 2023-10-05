05.10.23 11:05

/KASE, October 5, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of Freedom Holding Corp. as of October 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 500,000,000 units; - 59,761,391 common shares of the company are outstanding; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total stake in total number of Common shares, company Names units offered shares, % ------------------------------------------ ----------------- ------------------ T.Turlov 42,405,112 70.96 Cede & Co Fast (nominee holder) 15,271,234 25.55 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2023-10-05]