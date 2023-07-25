25.07.23 17:21

/KASE, July 25, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of "Kazakhstan Housing Company" as of July 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 22,000,000 units; - 17,881,022 common shares of the company are outstanding; - the company bought back 250,000 common shares; - the sole person holding shares of the company in the number of five or more percent of the total number of the company outstanding shares is National Managing Holding Baiterek JSC, owning 17,631,022 common shares of the company (98.60 % of the total number of the company outstanding shares or 100.00 % of the total number of the company outstanding common shares). [2023-07-25]