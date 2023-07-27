Extract from Ushkuy's shareholder registers as of July 1, 2023 provided
27.07.23 09:58
/KASE, July 27, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of Ushkuy as of July 1, 2023. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 100,000 units; - all authorized shares of the company are outstanding; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total stake in total number of Common shares, company Names units offered shares, % ------------------------------------------ ----------------- ------------------ B. Ablazimov 30,000 30.00 K.Sharipbaev 23,004 23.00 E. Dostubayev 10,000 10.00 S.Alimov 8,000 8.00 A.Abishov 8,000 8.00 ORDABASY SHRAKAT LLP 7,806 7.81 T.Atabaev 6,954 6.95 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2023-07-27]
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 04:09:02 UTC.