Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in conducting retail financial securities brokerage, investment research, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services, mortgages, insurance, and consumer banking through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in Europe and Central Asia. The Company's geographical segments include Central Asia, Europe, the United States (U.S.), and Middle East/Causcasus. Its Central Asia region brokerage offices consist of approximately 49 offices that provide brokerage and financial services, investment consulting and education. Its Europe region brokerage offices consist of over seven offices that provide brokerage and financial services, investment consulting and education. Its Middle East/Caucasus region brokerage offices consist of four offices that provide brokerage and education services.