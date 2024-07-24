Freedom Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services, including securities brokerage, securities dealing for customers and for its own account, market making activities, investment research, investment counseling, investment banking services, retail and commercial banking, insurance products, payment services, and information processing services. The Company operates through four segments: Brokerage, Banking, Insurance, and Other. Its Brokerage segment primarily focuses on retail brokerage and investment banking. Its Banking segment encompasses lending, deposit services, payment card services, money transfers, and correspondent accounts, supporting both individual and corporate clients with digital financial solutions. Its Insurance segment offers life and general insurance services. Its Other segment includes payment processing services, online ticket sales, and new business areas including telecommunications and media services.