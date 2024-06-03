Holders of bonds KZ2C00009405 (BRKZb30) and KZ2C00009413 (BRKZb31) of Development Bank of Kazakhstan decided to amend bond issue prospectuses
03.06.24 16:13
/KASE, June 3, 2024/ - Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC (Astana), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that on May 28, 2024, the general meeting of holders of bonds KZ2C00009405 (KASE main market, category "commercial bonds", BRKZb30) and KZ2C00009413 (KASE main market, category "commercial bonds", BRKZb31) decided to approve amendments to the issue prospectuses of these bonds. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/BRKZ/brkz_other_accidents_280524_2687.pdf [2024-06-03]

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 12:06:20 UTC.