Holders of bonds KZ2P00010788 (MFTSb2) of MFO "TAS FINANCE GROUP" decided to amend bond issue prospectus
20.06.24 10:24
/KASE, June 20, 2024/ - MFO "TAS FINANCE GROUP" LLP (Abai region), whose bonds are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that on June 18, 2024 the general meeting of holders of bonds KZ2P00010788 (KASE alternative market, category "bonds", MFTSb2) decided to amend the issue prospectus of these bonds. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/MFTS/mfts_information_180624.pdf [2024-06-20]

