Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides financial services, including retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, underwriting services, commercial banking, insurance products, a payment platform, a conference platform and an online ticket sale platform. The Company's geographical segments include Central Asia and Eastern Europe, Europe excluding Eastern Europe, U.S. and Middle east/Caucasus. The Central Asia and Eastern Europe segment provides comprehensive financial solutions, including lending, such as digital auto loans and digital mortgage loans, payments, asset management products and others. The Middle East/Caucasus segment offers securities broker-dealer services, financials educational center services, financial intermediary center services and financial consulting services.