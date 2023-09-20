Industrial Development Fund announced payment of fifth coupon on bonds KZ2C00007391 (IDFRb3)
/KASE, September 20, 2023/ - Industrial Development Fund JSC (Astana) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on September 19, 2023 of the fifth coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00007391 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, IDFRb3). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT2,875,000,000. [2023-09-20]
