  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freedom Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
81.52 USD   -0.15%
03:11aFreedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of first coupon on bonds KZ2C00008902 (KFUSb44)
PU
06/01Freedom Holding Corp to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII
BU
05/31Freedom Holding Files Notification of Late Filing of Form 10-K Annual Report
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of first coupon on bonds KZ2C00008902 (KFUSb44)

06/05/2023 | 03:11am EDT
Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of first coupon on bonds KZ2C00008902 (KFUSb44)
05.06.23 10:31
/KASE, June 5, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on June 2, 2023 of the first coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00008902 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, KFUSb44). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT3,855,408,219.19. [2023-06-05]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 07:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Analyst Recommendations on FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 526 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net cash 2022 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 854 M 4 854 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Liudmila Kiriaku VP-Compliance
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.40.02%4 854
MORGAN STANLEY-0.79%140 874
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.75%99 174
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.70%98 955
CITIGROUP INC.2.41%90 174
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.41%39 733
