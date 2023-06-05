Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of first coupon on bonds KZ2C00008902 (KFUSb44)

Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of first coupon on bonds KZ2C00008902 (KFUSb44)
05.06.23 10:31
/KASE, June 5, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on June 2, 2023 of the first coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00008902 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, KFUSb44). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT3,855,408,219.19. [2023-06-05]
