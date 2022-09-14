Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of second coupon on bonds KZ2C00006955 (KFUSb3)

14.09.22 16:00

/KASE, September 14, 2022/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on September 12, 2022 of the second coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00006955 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, KFUSb3). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT2,550,000,000. [2022-09-14]