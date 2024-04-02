Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of second coupon on bonds KZ2C00009462 (KFUSb54)
02.04.24 10:14
/KASE, April 2, 2024/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on April 1, 2024 of the second coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00009462 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, KFUSb54). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT3,557,720,547.96. [2024-04-02]
Disclaimer
Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on
02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
02 April 2024 06:50:01 UTC.