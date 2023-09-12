Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of third coupon on bonds KZ2C00006955 (KFUSb3)
12.09.23 10:56
/KASE, September 12, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on September 11, 2023 of the third coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00006955 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, KFUSb3). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT2,550,000,000. [2023-09-12]
