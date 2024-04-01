Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of third coupon on bonds KZ2C00008910 (KFUSb45)
01.04.24 10:38
/KASE, April 1, 2024/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on March 29, 2024 of the third coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00008910 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, KFUSb45). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT3,393,743,316.26. [2024-04-01]

