Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007474 (KFUSb14)

13.07.22 11:50

/KASE, July 7, 2022/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the redemption on July 12, 2022 of its bonds KZ2C00007474 (KFUSb14), within which the coupon interest was paid on the said bonds. According to the said message, the total amount of payments on said bonds made up KZT10,976,388,888.87, including principal debt (total face value of bonds) - KZT10,000,000,000.00, coupon interest - KZT976,388,888.87. [2022-07-13]