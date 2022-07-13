Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Freedom Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
49.75 USD   +0.28%
02:04aFREEDOM : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007474 (KFUSb14)
PU
07/07FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC announced the redemption of its bonds KZ2C00007466 (KFUSb13)
PU
07/05FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC announced the payment of the second coupon on its bonds KZ2C00006807 (BTDVb4)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007474 (KFUSb14)

07/13/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007474 (KFUSb14)
13.07.22 11:50
/KASE, July 7, 2022/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the redemption on July 12, 2022 of its bonds KZ2C00007474 (KFUSb14), within which the coupon interest was paid on the said bonds. According to the said message, the total amount of payments on said bonds made up KZT10,976,388,888.87, including principal debt (total face value of bonds) - KZT10,000,000,000.00, coupon interest - KZT976,388,888.87. [2022-07-13]

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 644 M - -
Net income 2023 254 M - -
Net cash 2023 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 962 M 2 962 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 49,75 $
Average target price 76,00 $
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Leonard M. Stillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.-28.44%2 962
MORGAN STANLEY-22.76%132 841
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-25.98%118 048
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-23.36%105 130
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.44%42 151
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-8.44%27 296