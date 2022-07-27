Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007482 (KFUSb15)

Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007482 (KFUSb15)
27.07.22 12:32
/KASE, July 27, 2022/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the redemption of its bonds KZ2C00007482 (KFUSb15) on July 26, 2022, within which the coupon interest was paid on the indicated bonds. According to the said message, the total amount of payments on said bonds amounted to KZT10,976,388,888.92, including principal debt (total face value of bonds) - KZT10,000,000,000.00, coupon interest - KZT976,388,888.92. [2022-07-27]
Disclaimer
Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:11 UTC.