Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freedom Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
49.06 USD   -1.58%
07/26FREEDOM : Agency of Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Market registered changes to issue prospectus of shares of Green Power Generation
PU
07/20FREEDOM : EGM of Shubarkol Premium shareholders scheduled for August 17
PU
07/20FREEDOM : Shareholders of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant decided to pay dividends for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007482 (KFUSb15)

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007482 (KFUSb15)
27.07.22 12:32
/KASE, July 27, 2022/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the redemption of its bonds KZ2C00007482 (KFUSb15) on July 26, 2022, within which the coupon interest was paid on the indicated bonds. According to the said message, the total amount of payments on said bonds amounted to KZT10,976,388,888.92, including principal debt (total face value of bonds) - KZT10,000,000,000.00, coupon interest - KZT976,388,888.92. [2022-07-27]

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
07/26FREEDOM : Agency of Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Mar..
PU
07/20FREEDOM : EGM of Shubarkol Premium shareholders scheduled for August 17
PU
07/20FREEDOM : Shareholders of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant decided to pay divi..
PU
07/19FREEDOM : Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant intends to pay dividends on common shar..
PU
07/13FREEDOM : Board of Directors of Industrial Development Fund decides to issue 25,000 ordina..
PU
07/13FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00007474 (KFUSb..
PU
07/07FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC announced the redemption of its bonds KZ2C000..
PU
07/05FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC announced the payment of the second coupon on its..
PU
07/05FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC announced the payment of the fifth coupon on its ..
PU
07/05FREEDOM : The composition of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC has ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 644 M - -
Net income 2023 254 M - -
Net cash 2023 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 921 M 2 921 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 49,06 $
Average target price 76,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Leonard M. Stillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.-28.10%2 921
MORGAN STANLEY-15.90%139 201
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-27.27%116 000
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-15.27%114 481
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.91%41 290
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-13.25%26 142