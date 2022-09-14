Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00008050 (KFUSb30)

Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00008050 (KFUSb30)
14.09.22 16:08
/KASE, September 9, 2022/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the redemption on September 12, 2022 of its bonds KZ2C00008050 (KFUSb30), within which the coupon interest was paid on the indicated bonds. According to the said message, the total amount of payments on the said bonds amounted to KZT32,850,000,000, including principal debt (total face value of bonds) - KZT30,000,000,000, coupon interest - KZT2,850,000,000. [2022-09-14]
