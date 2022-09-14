Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Freedom Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
54.82 USD   -4.23%
FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00008050 (KFUSb30)
PU
FREEDOM : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces payment of second coupon on bonds KZ2C00006955 (KFUSb3)
PU
FREEDOM : MFO Bravo Business announces payment of first coupon on bonds KZ2P00008196 (MFBBb1)
PU
Freedom : Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00008050 (KFUSb30)

09/14/2022 | 06:20am EDT
Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00008050 (KFUSb30)
14.09.22 16:08
/KASE, September 9, 2022/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the redemption on September 12, 2022 of its bonds KZ2C00008050 (KFUSb30), within which the coupon interest was paid on the indicated bonds. According to the said message, the total amount of payments on the said bonds amounted to KZT32,850,000,000, including principal debt (total face value of bonds) - KZT30,000,000,000, coupon interest - KZT2,850,000,000. [2022-09-14]

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
