Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund announces redemption of bonds KZ2C00008688 (KFUSb38)
22.08.23 09:58
/KASE, August 22, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Sustainability Fund JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the redemption on August 21, 2023 of its bonds KZ2C00008688 (KFUSb38), whereby the sole coupon interest was paid on the indicated bonds. According to the said message, the total amount of payments on said bonds amounted to KZT38,967,118,950, including the principal debt (total face value of bonds) - KZT35,586,410,000, the coupon interest - KZT3,380,708,950. [2023-08-22]
