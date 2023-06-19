Advanced search
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
81.92 USD   +0.23%
02:20aFreedom : MFO Bravo Business announces payment of fourth coupon on bonds KZ2P00008196 (MFBBb1)
PU
06/16Freedom Holding Receives Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
MT
06/16Freedom Holding Corp. Receives Nasdaq Notification of Noncompliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)
BU
Freedom : MFO Bravo Business announces payment of fourth coupon on bonds KZ2P00008196 (MFBBb1)

06/19/2023 | 02:20am EDT
MFO Bravo Business announces payment of fourth coupon on bonds KZ2P00008196 (MFBBb1)
19.06.23 10:38
/KASE, June 19, 2023/ - MFO Bravo Business LLP (Astana) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on May 19, 2023 of the fourth coupon interest on its bonds KZ2P00008196 (KASE alternative market, "bonds" category, MFBBb1). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT17,500,000. [2023-06-19]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 06:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 526 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net cash 2022 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 878 M 4 878 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Liudmila Kiriaku VP-Compliance
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.40.71%4 878
MORGAN STANLEY3.61%147 120
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.48%99 922
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.66%99 010
CITIGROUP INC.6.54%93 814
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.41%40 041
