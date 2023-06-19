Freedom : MFO Bravo Business announces payment of fourth coupon on bonds KZ2P00008196 (MFBBb1)

MFO Bravo Business announces payment of fourth coupon on bonds KZ2P00008196 (MFBBb1)
19.06.23 10:38
/KASE, June 19, 2023/ - MFO Bravo Business LLP (Astana) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on May 19, 2023 of the fourth coupon interest on its bonds KZ2P00008196 (KASE alternative market, "bonds" category, MFBBb1). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT17,500,000. [2023-06-19]
Disclaimer
