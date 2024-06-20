20.06.24 10:48

/KASE, June 20, 2024/ - National Company "KazMunayGas" JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE about the following: quote On 6th June 2024, the contract was concluded Agreement on assignment (transfer) No.762-33/24 of 100% of the subsoil use right under the Contract for exploration and production of hydrocarbons for a complex project at the Karazhar site located in the Aktobe region from KMG in favor of Kazakhturkmunai LLP. unquote This information is available on: - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KMGZ/kmgz_contracts_060624_kz.pdf - in Qazaq; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KMGZ/kmgz_contracts_minerals_060624_4777.pdf - in Russian; - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KMGZ/kmgz_contracts_060624_en.pdf - in English. [2024-06-20]