O. Tumanova appointed as Acting Chairman of Management Board of First Heartland Jusan Bank
01.04.24 11:55
/KASE, April 1, 2024/ - First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the Board of Directors dated March 28, 2024, O. Tumanova was appointed the acting Chairman of the bank's Management Board. Taking into account the change made, the Management Board of First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC consists of four people: O. Tumanova, A. Jabaev, Sh. Shermatov, Y. Arginov. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/TSBN/tsbn_board_changes_280324_.pdf [2024-04-01]

