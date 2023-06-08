Advanced search
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-07 pm EDT
81.50 USD   -1.45%
News 
Summary

Freedom : Sole shareholder of Kazakhstan Housing Company approves procedure for distributing the company's net income for 2022

06/08/2023 | 07:17am EDT
Sole shareholder of Kazakhstan Housing Company approves procedure for distributing the company's net income for 2022
08.06.23 15:32
/KASE, June 8, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE about decisions of its sole shareholder dated May 29, 2023. The sole shareholder, among other things, made the following decisions: - to approve the company's annual financial statements for 2022; - to approve the following procedure for distributing the company's net income for 2022 in the amount of 44,679,697,824.92 tenge: - to distribute 31,275,846,236.02 as dividends; - to retain 13,403,851,588.90 tenge in the company. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZIK/kzik_decision_sole_290523_7376.pdf [2023-06-08]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 11:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
