Freedom : Sole shareholder of Kazakhstan Housing Company approves procedure for distributing the company's net income for 2022

/KASE, June 8, 2023/ - Kazakhstan Housing Company JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE about decisions of its sole shareholder dated May 29, 2023. The sole shareholder, among other things, made the following decisions: - to approve the company's annual financial statements for 2022; - to approve the following procedure for distributing the company's net income for 2022 in the amount of 44,679,697,824.92 tenge: - to distribute 31,275,846,236.02 as dividends; - to retain 13,403,851,588.90 tenge in the company. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZIK/kzik_decision_sole_290523_7376.pdf
[2023-06-08]