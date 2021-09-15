Log in
Freedom : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

09/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On September 14, 2021, Freedom Holding Corp. (the 'Company') held its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the '2021 Annual Meeting'). As of July 22, 2021, the record date for the 2021 Annual Meeting, 58,443,212 shares of the Company's common stock were issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting. A summary of the matters voted upon by the stockholders is set forth below.

1.

The Company's stockholder elected each of Leonard Stillman and Amber Williams as Class II directors of the Company for a term of three years and until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The voting results were as follows:

Votes

For

Votes Against

Votes

Withheld

Broker

Non-Votes

Leonard Stillman

43,115,989 0 95,887 8,880,030

Amber Williams

43,211,567 0 309 8,880,030

2.

The Company's stockholders approved a non-binding advisory resolution regarding compensation of the Company's named executive officers as described in the proxy statement. The voting results were as follows:

Votes

For

Votes Against

Votes

Abstained

Broker

Non-Votes

43,205,330 5,639 907 8,880,030

3.

The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of WSRP, LLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The voting results were as follows:

Votes

For

Votes Against

Votes

Abstained

52,091,306 289 311

No additional business or other matters came before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

2

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 10:21:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
