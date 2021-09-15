Freedom : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On September 14, 2021, Freedom Holding Corp. (the 'Company') held its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the '2021 Annual Meeting'). As of July 22, 2021, the record date for the 2021 Annual Meeting, 58,443,212 shares of the Company's common stock were issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting. A summary of the matters voted upon by the stockholders is set forth below.

1. The Company's stockholder elected each of Leonard Stillman and Amber Williams as Class II directors of the Company for a term of three years and until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Leonard Stillman 43,115,989 0 95,887 8,880,030 Amber Williams 43,211,567 0 309 8,880,030

2. The Company's stockholders approved a non-binding advisory resolution regarding compensation of the Company's named executive officers as described in the proxy statement. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Broker Non-Votes 43,205,330 5,639 907 8,880,030

3. The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of WSRP, LLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained 52,091,306 289 311

No additional business or other matters came before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

2