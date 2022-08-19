Freedom : Ust-Kamenogorsk Poultry Plant pays dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000199 (UKPF) for 2021
/KASE, August 19, 2022/ - Ust-Kamenogorsk Poultry Plant JSC (East Kazakhstan region), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE on the payment on August 16, 2022 of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000199 (KASE main market, category "standard", UKPF) to the sole shareholder of the company for 2021 in the amount of KZT507,286,560.00. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/UKPF/ukpf_other_accidents_160822_1010.pdf [2022-08-19]
