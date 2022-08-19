Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freedom Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRHC   US3563901046

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.

(FRHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
58.54 USD   +1.30%
Freedom : Ust-Kamenogorsk Poultry Plant pays dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000199 (UKPF) for 2021

08/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
/KASE, August 19, 2022/ - Ust-Kamenogorsk Poultry Plant JSC (East Kazakhstan region), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE on the payment on August 16, 2022 of dividends on ordinary shares KZ1C00000199 (KASE main market, category "standard", UKPF) to the sole shareholder of the company for 2021 in the amount of KZT507,286,560.00. This information is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/UKPF/ukpf_other_accidents_160822_1010.pdf [2022-08-19]

Disclaimer

Freedom Holding Corp. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 11:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 526 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net cash 2022 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 486 M 3 486 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freedom Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 58,54
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timur Ruslanovich Turlov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Askar Bolatovich Tashtitov President & Director
Evgeniy Ler Chief Financial Officer
Jason M. Kerr Independent Director
Leonard M. Stillman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEDOM HOLDING CORP.-15.56%3 486
MORGAN STANLEY-6.55%157 484
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-9.93%142 566
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-7.33%115 369
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.20%41 417
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-13.72%26 587