Freedom : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the 'Company') today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT. Timur Turlov, Company CEO, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th. Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, stated, 'We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.'

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

The full conference profile for Freedom Holding Corp can be viewed here:http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/FRHC

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in the Commonwealth of Independent States where it employs more than 1,500 persons. The Company is a professional participant in numerous securities exchanges including the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, Moscow Exchange, Saint-Petersburg Exchange, Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent and Ukrainian Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with executive office locations in Russia and the United States.

The Company's common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming '500' in September is LD Micro's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains 'forward-looking' statements.

Website Disclosure

Freedom Holding Corp. intends to use its website, https://ir.freedomholdingcorp.com, as a means for disclosing material non-public information and for complying with SEC Regulation FD and other disclosure obligations.

