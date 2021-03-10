Log in
FREEE K.K.

(4478)
freee K K : Announcement Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Sight Visit Inc. (Subsidiary Acquisition)

03/10/2021
March 10, 2021

Company Name

freee K.K.

Representative

Daisuke Sasaki,

CEO and Representative Director

Code No.

4478, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Mothers

Contact

Sumito Togo, CFO and Director

(TEL. +81 3-6630-3231)

Announcement Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Sight Visit Inc. (Subsidiary Acquisition)

freee K.K. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held today, to acquire a part of the outstanding shares of Sight Visit Inc. ("Sight Visit") to make Sight Visit the Company's subsidiary (hereinafter referred to as the "Share Acquisition").

  • 1. Purpose of the Acquisition

    In line with its corporate mission "Empower Small Businesses to Take Center Stage," the Company has developed and offered services centered around integrated cloud ERP aimed at realization of "a platform that allows anyone with ideas, passion, and skills to easily grow a robust and streamlined business." The Company believes that small businesses have the ability to act quickly and boldly to put ideas into action, positioning them to achieve innovation in various areas, push big businesses to evolve and inspire new movements and ideas in society.

    Under its vision of "becoming a social infrastructure with legal and technological competencies," Sight Visit offers electronic contract signing services for business users and online learning services for law experts. Particularly, its electronic contract service "NINJA SIGN" has grown rapidly since its launch in December 2019, with its unique strengths in UX offering an integrated workflow covering processes including contract signing and management, as well as contract drafting.

    The Share Acquisition will enable freee to enter the rapidly growing electronic contract market and cover the legal and contract operations with the integrated cloud ERP while aiming to establish a scheme for unified and efficient management of accounting, workflow management, HR, and contracting operations. Furthermore, by adding the electronic contract service to the Company's service portfolio, the Company will strengthen its pursuit of realization of a cloud-based B2B platform.

  • 2. Method to Make Sight Visit a Subsidiary of the Company

    The Company entered into a share purchase agreement dated today with Mr. Masato Kito, the Representative Director of Sight Visit ("Mr. Kito"), RISO Inc. ("RISO"), and other 3 shareholders of Sight Visit (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Agreeing Shareholders," including Mr. Kito and RISO) to acquire 2,491 shares owned by the Agreeing Shareholders out of 6,633 outstanding shares (as of March 10, 2021) of Sight Visit (hereinafter referred to as the "Share Purchase Agreement"). For the rest 2,153 shares (as of March 10, 2021) , the Company will make efforts to reach an agreement with Sight Visit's shareholders other than the Agreeing Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "Remaining Shareholders") and enter into a purchase agreement with each of the Remaining Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as an "Additional Share Purchase Agreement(s)") by late March 2021. The Company will make Sight Visit a consolidated subsidiary of the Company (approximately 70% stake to be owned by the Company) by means of the Share Acquisition through the Share Purchase Agreement, Additional Share Purchase Agreements and other necessary procedures.

    Mr. Masato Kito, the current Representative Director of Sight Visit, will continue holding

approximately 30% shares of Sight Visit and serving as the Representative Director after the Share Acquisition.

  • 3. A Shareholders' Agreement with Mr. Kito

    The Company and Mr. Kito entered into a shareholders' agreement dated today with regard to the Share Acquisition. The shareholders' agreement stipulates provisions regarding corporate management of Sight Visit and a right of the Company to request Mr. Kito to sell his Sight Visit shares (approximately 30%) within three to five years since the completion of the Share Acquisition, under certain conditions, etc.

  • 4. Overview of Sight Visit

Name

Sight Visit Inc.

Address

3-1 Kanda-Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Name and title of representative

Masato Kito, Representative Director

Description of business

Electronic signing and agreement service "NINJA SIGN" Online learning service "Shikaku Square"

Capital

JPY 66,310,000

Date of establishment

April 24, 2013

Shareholders and their shareholding ratio

RISO Inc. (34.68%)

Masato Kito (31.51%)

Other shareholders (33.81%)

Relationship between the Company and Sight Visit

Capital

Not applicablerelationship Personnel relationshipNot applicableBusiness relationship

The Company uses Sight Visit's electronic contract service. Sight Visit uses the Company's cloud ERP service.

Operating results and financial position over the past 3 years (in JPY MM)

Fiscal year

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018

(12 months)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

(9 months)

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019

(12 months)

Net assets

2

-50

-190

Total assets

276

455

859

Net assets per share (JPY)

382.93

-7,616.80

-28,672.34

Net sales

360

383

782

Operating profit (loss)

14

-47

-136

Ordinary profit (loss)

21

-44

-135

Net profit (loss)

18

-53

-139

Net profit (loss) per share (JPY)

2,811.16

-7,999.73

-21,055.54

Dividend per share (JPY)

-

-

-

5. Schedule of the Share Acquisition

(1)Date of resolution of the Share Acquisition by the Board of Directors

March 10, 2021

(2)Signing date of the Share Agreement

Purchase

(with the Agreeing Shareholders)

March 10, 2021

(3)Signing date of the Additional Purchase Agreement

Share

(with the Remaining Shareholders)

Late March 2021 (scheduled)

(4)Closing date of share purchase pursuant to the agreements referred to in (2) and (3) above

April 1, 2021 (scheduled)

6. Overview of the Sellers of the Shares

(1) Masato Kito (number of shares to be acquired:101 shares)

(1)Name

Masato Kito

(2)Address

Kita-ku, Tokyo

(3)Relationship between the Company and the individual

There is no particular capital, personnel, and/or business relation between the Company and the individual and his close relatives.

(2) RISO Inc. (number of shares to be acquired: 2,300 shares)

(1)Name

RISO Inc.

(2)Address

Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

(3)Name and title of representative

Masato Kito, Representative Director

(4)Description of business

Owning, managing, trading and investing of securities

(5)Capital

JPY 500,000

(6)Date of establishment

March 20, 2018

(7)Net assets

JPY 252,000 (as of May 31, 2020)

(8)Total assets

JPY 1,232,000 (as of May 31, 2020)

(9)Major shareholders and their shareholding ratio

Masato Kito (100%)

(10)Relationship between the Company and RISO Inc.

Capital relationship

Not applicable

Personnel relationship

Not applicable

Business relationship

Not applicable

Related relationshipparty

Not applicable

(3) 3 minority shareholders (number of shares to be acquired: 90 shares)

(1)Name

Minority shareholders

(2)Relationship between the Company and the individuals

There is no particular capital, personnel, and/or business relation between the Company and the individuals and their close relatives.

* In addition to (3) above, the Company plans to acquire additional shares from the remaining 24 shareholders by means of the Additional Share Transfer Agreement and other necessary procedures.

7. Number of Shares to Be Acquired and Number of Shares Held Before and After the Acquisition *1. As of March 10, 2021, the Share Acquisition Agreement has been concluded with the Agreeing

(1)Number of shares held before the share transfer

0 shares

(Number of voting rights: 0 rights) (Percentage of voting rights: 0.0)

(2)Number of shares to be acquired

4,644 shares*

(Number of voting rights: 4,644 rights)

(3)Acquisition costs

Share acquisition cost: JPY 2,756MM*2,3 Consulting fees (approximate):JPY 32MM Total (approximate): JPY2,788MM

(4)Number of shares held after the share transfer

4,644 shares*1

(Number of voting rights: 4,644 rights) (Percentage of voting rights: approximately 70.0%)

Shareholders for acquisition of 2,491 shares (number of voting rights: 2,491 rights; percentage of voting rights: 37.6%). The Company plans to acquire additional 2,153 shares by means of Additional Share Acquisition Agreements to be concluded with the Remaining Shareholders and other necessary procedures by late March 2021. In addition, in the event that the stock options of Sight Visit are exercised, the Company may also acquire shares that are to be issued upon the exercise of such stock options.

*2. Acquisition costs above include share acquisition costs to be acquired through the Additional

Share Acquisition Agreements and other necessary procedures.

*3. A part of the share acquisition costs payable to RISO Inc. will be reserved. The reserved amount will be paid after deduction of costs incurred for any measures taken for the unauthorized use of books at the Shikaku Square business.

8. Outlook

As a result of the Share Acquisition, Sight Visit will be a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. However, the deemed acquisition date applied for consolidation accounting will be June 30, 2021. Therefore, only the balance sheet of Sight Visit will be consolidated for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 and the impact of the Share Acquisition on the Company's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 is expected to be limited.

Disclaimer

freee KK published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
