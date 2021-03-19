freee K K : Announcement regarding Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Restricted Shares to freee Employees

Note: This document is an English translation of the original Japanese language document and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. No warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese language document, the original Japanese language document shall prevail in all respects.

March 19, 2021

Company Name freee K.K. Representative Daisuke Sasaki, CEO and Representative Director Code No. 4478,Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Contact Sumito Togo, CFO and Director (TEL. +81 3-6630-3231)

Announcement regarding Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Restricted Shares to freee Employees

freee K.K. announces that payment for issuance of new restricted shares, which was resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 10, 2021 was completed today. Details of the payment are provided below. For more information about the issuance of new restricted shares, please refer to "Announcement regarding Issuance of New Restricted Shares to freee Employees" dated February 10, 2021.

Overview of the Share Issuance