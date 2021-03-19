Log in
FREEE K.K.

(4478)
freee K K : Announcement regarding Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Restricted Shares to freee Employees

03/19/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Note: This document is an English translation of the original Japanese language document and has been prepared solely for reference purposes. No warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese language document, the original Japanese language document shall prevail in all respects.

March 19, 2021

Company Name

freee K.K.

Representative

Daisuke Sasaki,

CEO and Representative Director

Code No.

4478,Tokyo Stock Exchange

Mothers

Contact

Sumito Togo, CFO and Director

(TEL. +81 3-6630-3231)

Announcement regarding Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Restricted Shares to freee Employees

freee K.K. announces that payment for issuance of new restricted shares, which was resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on February 10, 2021 was completed today. Details of the payment are provided below. For more information about the issuance of new restricted shares, please refer to "Announcement regarding Issuance of New Restricted Shares to freee Employees" dated February 10, 2021.

Overview of the Share Issuance

(1) Pay-in date

March 19, 2021

(2) Type and number of shares to be issued

4,038 common shares of freee K.K.

(3) Issue price of shares

JPY 10,690 per share

(4) Total issue price

JPY 43,166,220

(5) Allottees

4,038 shares to be allocated to 26 employees of freee K.K.

(6) Other

For the New Share Issue, a securities notice has been submitted as required under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Disclaimer

freee KK published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 06:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 028 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net income 2021 -1 905 M -17,5 M -17,5 M
Net cash 2021 13 947 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 -270x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 527 B 4 838 M 4 841 M
EV / Sales 2021 51,2x
EV / Sales 2022 37,2x
Nbr of Employees 481
Free-Float 67,5%
Technical analysis trends FREEE K.K.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8 083,33 JPY
Last Close Price 10 670,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daisuke Sasaki Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Sumito Togo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ryu Yokoji Chief Technology Officer
Teppei Tosa Chief Information Officer
Masayuki Ogata Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEE K.K.5.64%4 635
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED12.71%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.23%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-6.24%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.90%54 418
