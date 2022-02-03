Freegold Ventures : AME RoundUp Technical Presentation

CAUTIONARY NOTES:

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future financial or operating performance of the Freegold Ventures Limited, (the "Corporation") its subsidiaries and their respective projects, the potential for future resources expansion, the Corporation's plans regarding its properties, the future price of minerals, the estimation of mineral resources, amount and quality of metal products recoverable from the Corporation's mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital, operating and exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, costs and timing of future exploration, timing and prospects of obtaining required permits. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations (including negative variations of such words and phrases), or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In making the forward-looking statements in this presentation, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that it believes are reasonable, including that there is no material deterioration in general business and economic conditions; that there are no adverse changes in relevant laws or regulations; that the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of metals and minerals develop as expected; that the Corporation receives any regulatory and governmental approvals for its projects on a timely basis; that the Corporation is able to obtain financing on reasonable terms; that the Corporation is able to procure equipment and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that engineering and exploration timetables and capital costs for the Corporation's exploration plans are not incorrectly estimated or affected by unforeseen circumstances and that any environmental and other proceedings or disputes are satisfactorily resolved. however, forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and uncertainties related to metal recoveries, those factors discussed or referred to under "Risk Factors" and under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's amended and restated annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation based on the opinions and estimates of management at that time. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who has approved the scientific and technical content in this presentation is A.W. Jackson, PGeo and Vice President Exploration and Development for the Corporation. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and by definition do not demonstrate economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserves. An "Indicated Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics can be estimated with a level of confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters, to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. An "Inferred Mineral Resource" is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified. lease refer to the technical report entitled "Technical Report, Golden Summit Project, NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, USA" dated January 20, 2016 prepared by Tetra Tech, Inc.("Tetra Tech") and Mark J. Abrams, C.P.G. and Gary Giroux, P.Eng., M.A.Sc of Giroux Consultants Ltd., as amended and restated dated May 11, 2016, and the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report for the Shorty Creek Project, Livengood-Tolovana Mining District, Alaska" dated April 2nd, 2018 prepared by John R. Woodman, C.P.G. for additional information regarding the Golden Summit Project and the Shorty Creek Project, respectively. Such technical reports have been filed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.