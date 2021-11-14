Freegold Ventures : Financial Statements

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Freegold Ventures Limited (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgements based on information currently available.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.