Freegold Ventures : Financial Statements

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Freegold Ventures Limited (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgements based on information currently available.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Freegold Ventures Limited
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(unaudited)
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
ASSETS
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,875,998
$
29,652,808
Restricted cash ((Note 4)
-
158,435
Amounts receivable
22,954
41,259
Project cost receivable
579,410
-
Prepaid expenses and deposits
261,945
207,870
19,740,307
30,060,372
Exploration and Evaluation Properties (Note 5)
54,557,200
43,525,670
Property, Plant and Equipment (Note 6 (a))
401,283
346,389
Right-of-Use Asset (Note 6 (b))
-
34,164
$
74,698,790
$
73,966,595
LIABILITIES
Current
Trade payables
$
1,087,619
$
207,688
Accrued liabilities
-
138,719
Current portion of lease liability (Note 6 (b))
-
37,499
Project cost advance received (Note 4)
-
158,435
1,087,619
542,341
Non-Current
Restoration and environmental obligations (Note 8)
250,000
250,000
1,337,619
792,341
EQUITY
Share Capital (Note 9)
108,579,847
107,488,759
Reserves
34,119,072
32,794,806
Deficit
(69,337,748)
(67,109,311)
73,361,171
73,174,254
$
74,698,790
$
73,966,595
Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1), Commitments (Note 10)and Subsequent Events (Note 14)
APPROVED AND AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUE ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
"Gary Moore"
, Director
"David Knight"
, Director
- See Accompanying Notes -
1
Freegold Ventures Limited
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(unaudited) (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
Foreign
Stock
Currency
Common
Options
Warrants
Translation
Shares
Amount
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Deficit
Total
Balance - December 31, 2019
220,446,210
$
86,714,664
$
7,743,180
$
10,365,657
$
(796,629)
$
(65,805,487)
$
38,221,385
Issuance and allotment of shares for:
- Private placements (Note 9a)
79,942,700
33,392,525
-
-
-
-
33,392,525
- Value assigned to warrants (Note 9b)
-
(14,265,158)
-
14,265,158
-
-
-
- Exercise of warrants (Note 9b)
27,657,430
3,972,596
-
(1,321,831)
-
-
2,650,765
- Exercise of options (Note 9c)
1,000,000
226,698
(98,591)
-
-
-
128,107
- Share issue costs (Note 9a)
-
(2,439,105)
-
-
-
-
(2,439,105)
- Share issue costs - agents warrants (Note 9b)
-
(1,525,307)
-
1,525,307
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
553,055
-
553,055
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(495,805)
(495,805)
Balance - September 30, 2020
329,046,340
106,076,913
7,644,589
24,834,291
(243,574)
(66,301,292)
72,010,927
Balance - December 31, 2020
333,139,366
107,488,759
7,632,988
24,396,251
$
765,567
(67,109,311)
73,174,254
Issuance and allotment of shares for:
- Exercise of options (Note 9c)
3,960,000
1,055,916
(459,790)
-
-
-
596,126
- Exercise of warrants (Note 9b)
300,000
35,173
-
(7,488)
-
-
27,685
Share-based payments
-
-
1,573,915
-
-
-
1,573,915
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
217,629
-
217,629
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,228,437)
(2,228,437)
Balance - September 30, 2021
337,399,366
$
108,579,847
$
8,747,113
$
24,388,763
$
983,196
$
(69,337,748)
$
73,361,171
- See Accompanying Notes -
2
Freegold Ventures Limited
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited) (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
3 Months
3 Months
9 Months
9 Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September
September
September
September
30, 2021
30, 2020
30, 2021
30, 2020
General and Administrative Expenses
Accretion (Notes 6(b) & 8)
$
1,452
3,286
3,981
$
9,435
Consulting fees (Note 7)
5,934
8,176
22,069
13,652
Depreciation (Notes 6(a) & 6(b))
17,125
14,111
51,239
41,293
Office and miscellaneous
8,104
11,912
43,296
33,313
Professional fees (Note 7)
21,853
38,984
85,261
69,530
Promotion and shareholder relations
2,927
304
11,229
16,313
Rent and utilities
-
616
-
1,714
Transfer, filing and other fees
38,623
33,742
155,188
69,587
Travel and transportation
-
81
-
7,620
Share-based payments (Notes 7 & 9(c))
1,537,440
-
1,537,440
-
Wages, salaries and benefits (Note 7)
176,858
87,356
375,421
252,322
Total General and Administrative Expenses
(1,810,316)
(198,568)
(2,285,124)
(514,779)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
247,807
1,662
(215,409)
5,268
Interest and bank charges
(1,899)
(1,210)
(4,542)
(2,650)
Overhead recovery fee
176,478
1,462
203,440
6,065
Interest income
18,585
3,970
73,198
10,291
440,971
5,884
56,687
18,974
Net Loss for the Period
$
(1,369,345)
(192,684)
(2,228,437)
$
(495,805)
Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted
$
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding -
Basic and Diluted
337,001,589
273,840,141
334,770,052
242,596,327
Comprehensive Loss
Net loss for the period
$
(1,369,345)
(192,684)
(2,228,437)
$
(495,805)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(543,631)
509,639
217,629
553,055
Total Comprehensive Gain (Loss) for the Period
$
(1,912,976)
316,955
(2,010,808)
$
57,250
- See Accompanying Notes -
3
