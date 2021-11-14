Log in
    FVL   CA3564552048

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED

(FVL)
Freegold Ventures : Financial Statements

11/14/2021 | 02:40pm EST
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED

(An Exploration Stage Company)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

September 30, 2021 and 2020

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Freegold Ventures Limited (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and reflect management's best estimates and judgements based on information currently available.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Freegold Ventures Limited

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(unaudited)

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

ASSETS

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

18,875,998

$

29,652,808

Restricted cash ((Note 4)

-

158,435

Amounts receivable

22,954

41,259

Project cost receivable

579,410

-

Prepaid expenses and deposits

261,945

207,870

19,740,307

30,060,372

Exploration and Evaluation Properties (Note 5)

54,557,200

43,525,670

Property, Plant and Equipment (Note 6 (a))

401,283

346,389

Right-of-Use Asset (Note 6 (b))

-

34,164

$

74,698,790

$

73,966,595

LIABILITIES

Current

Trade payables

$

1,087,619

$

207,688

Accrued liabilities

-

138,719

Current portion of lease liability (Note 6 (b))

-

37,499

Project cost advance received (Note 4)

-

158,435

1,087,619

542,341

Non-Current

Restoration and environmental obligations (Note 8)

250,000

250,000

1,337,619

792,341

EQUITY

Share Capital (Note 9)

108,579,847

107,488,759

Reserves

34,119,072

32,794,806

Deficit

(69,337,748)

(67,109,311)

73,361,171

73,174,254

$

74,698,790

$

73,966,595

Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1), Commitments (Note 10) and Subsequent Events (Note 14)

APPROVED AND AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUE ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

"Gary Moore"

, Director

"David Knight"

, Director

- See Accompanying Notes -

1

Freegold Ventures Limited

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(unaudited) (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

Foreign

Stock

Currency

Common

Options

Warrants

Translation

Shares

Amount

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Deficit

Total

Balance - December 31, 2019

220,446,210

$

86,714,664

$

7,743,180

$

10,365,657

$

(796,629)

$

(65,805,487)

$

38,221,385

Issuance and allotment of shares for:

- Private placements (Note 9a)

79,942,700

33,392,525

-

-

-

-

33,392,525

- Value assigned to warrants (Note 9b)

-

(14,265,158)

-

14,265,158

-

-

-

- Exercise of warrants (Note 9b)

27,657,430

3,972,596

-

(1,321,831)

-

-

2,650,765

- Exercise of options (Note 9c)

1,000,000

226,698

(98,591)

-

-

-

128,107

- Share issue costs (Note 9a)

-

(2,439,105)

-

-

-

-

(2,439,105)

- Share issue costs - agents warrants (Note 9b)

-

(1,525,307)

-

1,525,307

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

553,055

-

553,055

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(495,805)

(495,805)

Balance - September 30, 2020

329,046,340

106,076,913

7,644,589

24,834,291

(243,574)

(66,301,292)

72,010,927

Balance - December 31, 2020

333,139,366

107,488,759

7,632,988

24,396,251

$

765,567

(67,109,311)

73,174,254

Issuance and allotment of shares for:

- Exercise of options (Note 9c)

3,960,000

1,055,916

(459,790)

-

-

-

596,126

- Exercise of warrants (Note 9b)

300,000

35,173

-

(7,488)

-

-

27,685

Share-based payments

-

-

1,573,915

-

-

-

1,573,915

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

217,629

-

217,629

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,228,437)

(2,228,437)

Balance - September 30, 2021

337,399,366

$

108,579,847

$

8,747,113

$

24,388,763

$

983,196

$

(69,337,748)

$

73,361,171

- See Accompanying Notes -

2

Freegold Ventures Limited

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited) (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

3 Months

3 Months

9 Months

9 Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

September

September

September

September

30, 2021

30, 2020

30, 2021

30, 2020

General and Administrative Expenses

Accretion (Notes 6(b) & 8)

$

1,452

3,286

3,981

$

9,435

Consulting fees (Note 7)

5,934

8,176

22,069

13,652

Depreciation (Notes 6(a) & 6(b))

17,125

14,111

51,239

41,293

Office and miscellaneous

8,104

11,912

43,296

33,313

Professional fees (Note 7)

21,853

38,984

85,261

69,530

Promotion and shareholder relations

2,927

304

11,229

16,313

Rent and utilities

-

616

-

1,714

Transfer, filing and other fees

38,623

33,742

155,188

69,587

Travel and transportation

-

81

-

7,620

Share-based payments (Notes 7 & 9(c))

1,537,440

-

1,537,440

-

Wages, salaries and benefits (Note 7)

176,858

87,356

375,421

252,322

Total General and Administrative Expenses

(1,810,316)

(198,568)

(2,285,124)

(514,779)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

247,807

1,662

(215,409)

5,268

Interest and bank charges

(1,899)

(1,210)

(4,542)

(2,650)

Overhead recovery fee

176,478

1,462

203,440

6,065

Interest income

18,585

3,970

73,198

10,291

440,971

5,884

56,687

18,974

Net Loss for the Period

$

(1,369,345)

(192,684)

(2,228,437)

$

(495,805)

Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted

$

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding -

Basic and Diluted

337,001,589

273,840,141

334,770,052

242,596,327

Comprehensive Loss

Net loss for the period

$

(1,369,345)

(192,684)

(2,228,437)

$

(495,805)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(543,631)

509,639

217,629

553,055

Total Comprehensive Gain (Loss) for the Period

$

(1,912,976)

316,955

(2,010,808)

$

57,250

- See Accompanying Notes -

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Freegold Ventures Limited published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 19:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
