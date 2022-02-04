Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Freehill Mining Limited
  News
  Summary
    FHS   AU000000FHS9

FREEHILL MINING LIMITED

(FHS)
Summary 
Summary

Freehill Mining : Application for quotation of securities - FHS

02/04/2022 | 01:36am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

FREEHILL MINING LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FHS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

19,756,008

07/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

FREEHILL MINING LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

27091608025

1.3

ASX issuer code

FHS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

8,025,239 at $0.021534 per share on conversion of debt.

11,730,769 at $0.026 per share on conversion of future financial obligations.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

FHS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

7/2/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

19,756,008

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Conversion of Debt & Interest & Future Financial Obligations.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

477,814.250000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To fund the retirement of debt

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

FHS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,758,859,350

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

FHSAC : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

9,000,000

FHSAG : OPTION EXPIRING 12-NOV-2022 EX 10C

30,000,000

FHSAE : OPTION EXPIRING 16-MAY-2023 EX 14.25C

1,984,725

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Freehill Mining Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -2,24 M -1,59 M -1,59 M
Net cash 2021 1,47 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,5 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 5 808x
EV / Sales 2021 20 440x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart FREEHILL MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Freehill Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Davies Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg Hammond Chief Financial Officer
Raymond Charles Mangion Chairman
Jim Moore Non-Executive Director
Joe Fekete Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEHILL MINING LIMITED-10.71%31
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.80%167 358
RIO TINTO PLC9.71%120 791
GLENCORE PLC7.28%71 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.16%54 660
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 342