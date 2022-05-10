Log in
    FRU   CA3565001086

FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

(FRU)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
14.14 CAD   -1.81%
05:07pFREEHOLD ROYALTIES : Spring/Summer 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
04:38pFreehold Royalties First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Royalty Production, Rising Oil and Gas Prices
MT
04:09pFreehold Royalties Announces First Quarter Results and Record Funds from Operations
GL
Freehold Royalties : Spring/Summer 2022 Investor Presentation

05/10/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
Investor Presentation Spring/Summer 2022

freeholdroyalties.com

TSX FRU

Quality Assets • Sustainable Dividends

Investment Highlights

A lower risk income vehicle

Dividend yield based on $15.00 share price and $0.08/share monthly dividend rate. ESG rating based on Sustainalytics 2022 ESG ranking. Operating netback and cash costs based on Q1-2022 results released May 10, 2022. Operating netback and cash costs are Non-GAAP ratios. See "Non-GAAP Ratios and Other Financial Measures" in the advisories

Spring/Summer 2022 | 2

2022 First Quarter Results

Q1/2022

Q1/2021

Change

Production

boe/d

13,676

10,944

25%

Funds from operations

mm

$71.9

$32.4

122%

Period end net debt

mm

$62.6

$64.8

-3%

Corporate Realized Price

per boe

$69.17

$37.31

85%

Oil Realized Price

per bbl

$109.01

$59.16

84%

Payout ratio

38%

24%

14%

Cash costs

per boe

$3.70

$4.37

-15%

  • Average production of 13,676 boe/d, up 25% from the same period in 2021

  • 244 (6.3 net) wells drilled on our royalty lands in Q1-2022 with prospects targeting oil in the Viking, Mississippian, Clearwater, Permian, and Eagle Ford

  • Oil realized price of $109.01, up 84% from Q1-2021 reflecting benchmark increase and U.S. pricing benefit

  • Record funds from operations of $71.9 million, up 122% versus the same period last year

  • Q1-2022 payout of 38%, up from 24% during the same period last year - Q1-2022 cash costs of $3.70/boe, down 15% compared to Q1-2021, reflecting ongoing business optimization

  • Net debt to trailing funds from operations of 0.3x retains balance sheet strength and flexibility

Spring/Summer 2022 | 3

Netback, cash costs, payout ratio are Non-GAAP ratios or other specified financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Ratios and

Other Financial Measures" in the advisories

Top Canadian Drillers

Gross Wells

Net Wells

Teine Energy

30

2.6

Bonterra Energy Corp.

12

0.4

Whitecap Resources

12

0.2

Tamarack Valley

9

0.2

Obsidian Energy

6

0.1

Total Canadian Wells

144

5.9

Top US Drillers

Gross Wells

Net Wells

Pioneer Resources

19

0.01

Marathon Oil

15

0.1

Continental Resources

9

0.1

Laredo Petroleum

6

<0.1

Total US Wells

100

0.4

Canadian Wells

144

4.9

US Wells

100

0.4

Total Wells

244

6.3

Spring/Summer 2022 | 4

US Activity Update

Inventory of DUCs and Permits (gross/net)

Gross Permitted Wells

Net Permitted WellsGross DUCs

Net Royalty DUCs

Spring/Summer 2022 |5

Source: Enverus. Assumes that FRU owned its current US assets as of Q1 2019; Net wells includes estimates of royalty interest in DUCs; Drilled and Uncompleted (DUC) wells are those that have been spud and are expected to be turned to production

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Freehold Royalties Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2022 21:06:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
