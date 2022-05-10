Freehold Royalties : Spring/Summer 2022 Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation Spring/Summer 2022

freeholdroyalties.com

TSX FRU

Quality Assets • Sustainable Dividends

Investment Highlights

A lower risk income vehicle

Dividend yield based on $15.00 share price and $0.08/share monthly dividend rate. ESG rating based on Sustainalytics 2022 ESG ranking. Operating netback and cash costs based on Q1-2022 results released May 10, 2022. Operating netback and cash costs are Non-GAAP ratios. See "Non-GAAP Ratios and Other Financial Measures" in the advisories

Spring/Summer 2022 | 2

2022 First Quarter Results

Q1/2022 Q1/2021 Change Production boe/d 13,676 10,944 25% Funds from operations mm $71.9 $32.4 122% Period end net debt mm $62.6 $64.8 -3% Corporate Realized Price per boe $69.17 $37.31 85% Oil Realized Price per bbl $109.01 $59.16 84% Payout ratio 38% 24% 14% Cash costs per boe $3.70 $4.37 -15%

▪ Average production of 13,676 boe/d, up 25% from the same period in 2021

▪ 244 (6.3 net) wells drilled on our royalty lands in Q1-2022 with prospects targeting oil in the Viking, Mississippian, Clearwater, Permian, and Eagle Ford

▪ Oil realized price of $109.01, up 84% from Q1-2021 reflecting benchmark increase and U.S. pricing benefit

▪ Record funds from operations of $71.9 million, up 122% versus the same period last year

▪ Q1-2022 payout of 38%, up from 24% during the same period last year - Q1-2022 cash costs of $3.70/boe, down 15% compared to Q1-2021, reflecting ongoing business optimization

▪ Net debt to trailing funds from operations of 0.3x retains balance sheet strength and flexibility

Spring/Summer 2022 | 3

Netback, cash costs, payout ratio are Non-GAAP ratios or other specified financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Ratios and

Other Financial Measures" in the advisories

Top Canadian Drillers Gross Wells Net Wells Teine Energy 30 2.6 Bonterra Energy Corp. 12 0.4 Whitecap Resources 12 0.2 Tamarack Valley 9 0.2 Obsidian Energy 6 0.1 Total Canadian Wells 144 5.9

Top US Drillers Gross Wells Net Wells Pioneer Resources 19 0.01 Marathon Oil 15 0.1 Continental Resources 9 0.1 Laredo Petroleum 6 <0.1 Total US Wells 100 0.4

Canadian Wells 144 4.9 US Wells 100 0.4 Total Wells 244 6.3 Spring/Summer 2022 | 4

US Activity Update

Inventory of DUCs and Permits (gross/net)

Gross Permitted Wells

Net Permitted WellsGross DUCs

Net Royalty DUCs

Spring/Summer 2022 |5

Source: Enverus. Assumes that FRU owned its current US assets as of Q1 2019; Net wells includes estimates of royalty interest in DUCs; Drilled and Uncompleted (DUC) wells are those that have been spud and are expected to be turned to production