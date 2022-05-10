Freehold Royalties : Spring/Summer 2022 Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation Spring/Summer 2022
freeholdroyalties.com
TSX FRU
Quality Assets • Sustainable Dividends
Investment Highlights
A lower risk income vehicle
Dividend yield based on $15.00 share price and $0.08/share monthly dividend rate. ESG rating based on Sustainalytics 2022 ESG ranking. Operating netback and cash costs based on Q1-2022 results released May 10, 2022. Operating netback and cash costs are Non-GAAP ratios. See "Non-GAAP Ratios and Other Financial Measures" in the advisories
Spring/Summer 2022 | 2
2022 First Quarter Results
|
Q1/2022
|
Q1/2021
|
Change
|
Production
|
boe/d
|
13,676
|
10,944
|
25%
|
Funds from operations
|
mm
|
$71.9
|
$32.4
|
122%
|
Period end net debt
|
mm
|
$62.6
|
$64.8
|
-3%
|
Corporate Realized Price
|
per boe
|
$69.17
|
$37.31
|
85%
|
Oil Realized Price
|
per bbl
|
$109.01
|
$59.16
|
84%
|
Payout ratio
|
38%
|
24%
|
14%
|
Cash costs
|
per boe
|
$3.70
|
$4.37
|
-15%
-
▪ Average production of 13,676 boe/d, up 25% from the same period in 2021
-
▪ 244 (6.3 net) wells drilled on our royalty lands in Q1-2022 with prospects targeting oil in the Viking, Mississippian, Clearwater, Permian, and Eagle Ford
-
▪ Oil realized price of $109.01, up 84% from Q1-2021 reflecting benchmark increase and U.S. pricing benefit
-
▪ Record funds from operations of $71.9 million, up 122% versus the same period last year
-
▪ Q1-2022 payout of 38%, up from 24% during the same period last year - Q1-2022 cash costs of $3.70/boe, down 15% compared to Q1-2021, reflecting ongoing business optimization
-
▪ Net debt to trailing funds from operations of 0.3x retains balance sheet strength and flexibility
Spring/Summer 2022 | 3
Netback, cash costs, payout ratio are Non-GAAP ratios or other specified financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Ratios and
Other Financial Measures" in the advisories
|
Top Canadian Drillers
|
Gross Wells
|
Net Wells
|
Teine Energy
|
30
|
2.6
|
Bonterra Energy Corp.
|
12
|
0.4
|
Whitecap Resources
|
12
|
0.2
|
Tamarack Valley
|
9
|
0.2
|
Obsidian Energy
|
6
|
0.1
|
Total Canadian Wells
|
144
|
5.9
|
Top US Drillers
|
Gross Wells
|
Net Wells
|
Pioneer Resources
|
19
|
0.01
|
Marathon Oil
|
15
|
0.1
|
Continental Resources
|
9
|
0.1
|
Laredo Petroleum
|
6
|
<0.1
|
Total US Wells
|
100
|
0.4
|
|
Canadian Wells
|
144
|
4.9
|
US Wells
|
100
|
0.4
|
Total Wells
|
244
|
6.3
Spring/Summer 2022 | 4
US Activity Update
Inventory of DUCs and Permits (gross/net)
Gross Permitted Wells
Net Permitted WellsGross DUCs
Net Royalty DUCs
Spring/Summer 2022 |5
Source: Enverus. Assumes that FRU owned its current US assets as of Q1 2019; Net wells includes estimates of royalty interest in DUCs; Drilled and Uncompleted (DUC) wells are those that have been spud and are expected to be turned to production
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Freehold Royalties Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2022 21:06:29 UTC.