CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) announced today that all nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 19, 2024 were elected as directors of Freehold at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held today. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Freehold’s shareholders.



A replay of the Meeting is available on our website at the below link, under the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

https://freeholdroyalties.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

The results of the votes on the director nominees are as follows:

Nominee Votes For (%) Votes Withheld (%) Gary R. Bugeaud 96.66 3.34 Maureen E. Howe 96.57 3.43 J. Douglas Kay 69.61 30.39 Kimberley E. Lynch Proctor 99.36 0.64 Valerie A. Mitchell 99.38 0.62 Marvin. F. Romanow 99.48 0.52 Mathieu M. Roy 99.63 0.37 David M. Spyker 99.61 0.39 Aidan M. Walsh 99.45 0.55



KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with 91.56% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Freehold’s approach to executive compensation was approved by 97.24% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

