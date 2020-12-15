Log in
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

(FRU)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/15 04:00:00 pm
5.58 CAD   -1.06%
Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for December 2020

12/15/2020 | 05:42pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.02 per common share to be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

In addition to paying the dividend to holders of Freehold common shares, Freehold will also pay a dividend equivalent payment to holders of its recently issued subscription receipts. The dividend equivalent payment of $0.02 per subscription receipt will be paid on January 15, 2021 to holders of subscription receipts of record on December 31, 2020. The dividend equivalent payment will not be a dividend, and will not be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Holders of subscription receipts should refer to Freehold's prospectus dated December 4, 2020 for a description of the tax treatment of the dividend equivalent payment.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties.

Freehold’s common shares and subscription receipts trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbols FRU and FRU.R, respectively. 

For further information, contact:
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t.
f.
tf.
e.
w.		403.221.0833
403.221.0888
1.888.257.1873
mdonohue@rife.com
www.freeholdroyalties.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 88,0 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
Net income 2020 -13,8 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net Debt 2020 41,7 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,0x
Yield 2020 5,52%
Capitalization 725 M 570 M 571 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,71x
EV / Sales 2021 6,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Freehold Royalties Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,02 CAD
Last Close Price 5,64 CAD
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Spyker President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Marvin F. Romanow Chairman
David W. Hendry Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Peter T. Harrison Non-Independent Director
Arthur N. Korpach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.-22.63%567
CONOCOPHILLIPS-34.92%45 196
CNOOC LIMITED-45.99%41 410
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-37.82%30 382
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-25.55%28 886
ECOPETROL S.A.-31.01%27 370
