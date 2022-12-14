Advanced search
    FRU   CA3565001086

FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

(FRU)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:55 2022-12-14 pm EST
16.09 CAD   -0.37%
Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for December 2022

12/14/2022 | 04:01pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on January 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t.  403.221.0833
f.  403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e.  mdonohue@rife.com
w.  www.freeholdroyalties.com


Analyst Recommendations on FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 390 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2022 218 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2022 118 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 5,97%
Capitalization 2 433 M 1 795 M 1 795 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
EV / Sales 2023 6,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Freehold Royalties Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 16,15 CAD
Average target price 20,66 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Spyker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Hendry Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Marvin F. Romanow Chairman
Arthur N. Korpach Independent Director
Aidan M. Walsh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.38.63%1 797
CHEVRON CORPORATION44.65%335 544
CONOCOPHILLIPS57.12%141 317
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.49%74 869
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED40.49%62 592
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%61 166