    FRU   CA3565001086

FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

(FRU)
Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for June 2021

06/14/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.04 per common share to be paid on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833
f. 403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e. mdonohue@rife.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.
04:35pFreehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for June 2021
GL
06/09Baytex Upgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank, Enerplus and Freehold Royalt..
MT
05/28FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of ..
GL
05/11FREEHOLD ROYALTIES  : Spring 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
05/11Freehold Royalties Returns to a Q1 Profit; Boosts Dividend by 33%
MT
05/11FREEHOLD ROYALTIES  : Earnings Flash (FRU.TO) FREEHOLD ROYALTIES Posts Q1 Revenu..
MT
05/11FREEHOLD ROYALTIES  : Earnings Flash (FRU.TO) FREEHOLD ROYALTIES Posts Q1 EPS $0..
MT
05/11Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Di..
GL
04/29FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 155 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2021 40,8 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net Debt 2021 12,3 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 1 258 M 1 037 M 1 035 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,18x
EV / Sales 2022 7,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,04 CAD
Last Close Price 9,57 CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Spyker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Hendry Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Marvin F. Romanow Chairman
Arthur N. Korpach Independent Director
Aidan M. Walsh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.83.69%1 035
CONOCOPHILLIPS49.96%80 925
CNOOC LIMITED27.30%52 584
EOG RESOURCES, INC.71.33%49 863
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED47.92%44 100
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.03%39 740