Human resources services company Freelance.com has reported first-quarter 2024 sales of 258.2 million euros, up 24% year-on-year (+1% organic growth).

Organic growth in France (+4%) was mitigated by the difficult economic environment, while international sales (-7%) were impacted by a difficult basis for comparison.

Freelance.com confirms its objective of slightly positive organic growth in 2024, adding that the integration of recent acquisitions will push its combined sales above the €1 billion mark.

