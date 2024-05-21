Freelance.com: 24% growth in quarterly sales
Organic growth in France (+4%) was mitigated by the difficult economic environment, while international sales (-7%) were impacted by a difficult basis for comparison.
Freelance.com confirms its objective of slightly positive organic growth in 2024, adding that the integration of recent acquisitions will push its combined sales above the €1 billion mark.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction