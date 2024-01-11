Freelance.com: acquisition of STA Group confirmed

Freelance.com today confirmed its acquisition of the STA Group, a specialist in freelance administration and in connecting highly qualified consultants with companies, an operation announced last October.



'The merger with STA will enable Freelance.com to strengthen its range of services for freelancers and companies, playing an active role in consolidating the freelance administration market in France and Europe', explains the group.



After sales of 86 million euros in 2022, the STA group expects to achieve sales of around 120 million euros in 2023. This momentum will propel the new group formed by Freelance.com towards total sales in excess of one billion euros.



