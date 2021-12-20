Freelancer : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FLN
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
FREELANCER LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 21, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Options to acquire FPO shares in FLN,
13,699
21/12/2021
to be confirmed
exercisable at $0.73 per option, on or before 21
December 2031
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
FREELANCER LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
66141959042
1.3
ASX issuer code
FLN
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
21/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX
in an Appendix 3B
only
New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Options to acquire FPO shares in FLN, exercisable at
$0.73 per option, on or before 21 December 2031
+Security type
ISIN code
use
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
21/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https://www.freelancer.com/about/investor-pdf.php?id=155215536&name=LTIP%20Rules%20-%20Freelancer%20Limite
d%20-%202021-07-28
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.73000000
21/12/2031
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
Options to acquire FPO shares in FLN, exercisable at $0.73 per option, on or before 21 December 2031
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
