    FLN   AU000000FLN2

FREELANCER LIMITED

(FLN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/20
0.54 AUD   -2.70%
FREELANCER : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FLN
PU
12/08Freelancer Wins Task Order with NASA Langley Research Center
CI
11/16Freelancer Appoints Freightlancer CEO
MT
Freelancer : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FLN

12/20/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FREELANCER LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 21, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Options to acquire FPO shares in FLN,

13,699

21/12/2021

to be confirmed

exercisable at $0.73 per option, on or before 21

December 2031

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FREELANCER LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

66141959042

1.3

ASX issuer code

FLN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX

in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options to acquire FPO shares in FLN, exercisable at

$0.73 per option, on or before 21 December 2031

+Security type

ISIN code

use

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

21/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://www.freelancer.com/about/investor-pdf.php?id=155215536&name=LTIP%20Rules%20-%20Freelancer%20Limite

d%20-%202021-07-28

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.73000000

21/12/2031

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

Options to acquire FPO shares in FLN, exercisable at $0.73 per option, on or before 21 December 2031

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.freelancer.com/about/investor-pdf.php?id=155215536&name=LTIP%20Rules%20-%20Freelancer%20Limite

d%20-%202021-07-28

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

use

13,699

For personal

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Freelancer Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
