Freelancer : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FLN

Entity name

FREELANCER LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 21, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Options to acquire FPO shares in FLN, 13,699 21/12/2021 to be confirmed exercisable at $0.73 per option, on or before 21 December 2031

