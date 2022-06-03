Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRLN   US35655L1070

FREELINE THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS PLC

(FRLN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 03:57:45 pm EDT
0.7926 USD   +1.38%
04:12pFREELINE THERAPEUTICS : Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement - Form 6-K
PU
04:03pFreeline Announces May 2022 Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04:02pFreeline Announces May 2022 Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freeline Announces May 2022 Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/03/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) today announced that on May 31, 2022, the Company granted its newly hired Chief Financial Officer, Paul Schneider, and six other newly hired employees non-statutory options to purchase an aggregate of 270,000 and 191,850 of the Company’s ordinary shares, respectively.

The awards were granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by an independent subcommittee of the remuneration committee of Freeline’s board of directors. The awards were granted pursuant to the terms of Freeline’s 2021 Equity Inducement Plan, which was adopted by Freeline’s board of directors in September 2021.

Each of the options has an exercise price of $0.76 per share, which was the closing price of Freeline’s American Depositary Shares reported by Nasdaq on May 27, 2022, the last trading day preceding the grant date. The options have a maximum 10-year term and vest over a four-year service period, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date, with the balance vesting monthly over the remaining three years.

About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development, and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B, Fabry disease, and Gaucher disease Type 1. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

Media Contact:

Arne Naeveke, PhD
Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications
arne.naeveke@freeline.life
+1 617 312 2521

IR Contact:

investor@freeline.life

 


All news about FREELINE THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS PLC
04:12pFREELINE THERAPEUTICS : Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requ..
PU
04:03pFreeline Announces May 2022 Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04:02pFreeline Announces May 2022 Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
04:02pFreeline Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement
GL
04:01pFreeline Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement
AQ
05/23FREELINE THERAPEUTICS : THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION -..
PU
05/10Freeline Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights
GL
05/10Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
05/03Freeline Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05/03Freeline Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FREELINE THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net cash 2022 73,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,7 M 48,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart FREELINE THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREELINE THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,78 $
Average target price 8,33 $
Spread / Average Target 966%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Parini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Christopher John Hollowood Chairman
Markus Hörer Chief Technology Officer
James Bircher Chief Technical Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREELINE THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS PLC-60.52%49
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.60%79 599
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.97%69 067
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.13%67 956
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-23.56%39 453
BIONTECH SE-38.57%38 485