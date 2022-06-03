Freeline Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

LONDON, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”) today disclosed the receipt of a notice (the “Notice”) on May 31, 2022 from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company is not currently in compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADS”) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). Each Freeline ADS represents one ordinary share with a nominal value of £0.00001. The Notice indicated that, consistent with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 days, or until November 28, 2022 (the “Compliance Deadline”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by having the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs meet or exceed $1.00 per ADS for at least ten consecutive business days.



Freeline’s ADSs will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at this time, and the Company’s operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notice. Freeline intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance by the Compliance Deadline, the Company may be afforded an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The Company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that provide functional cures for inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector, along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The Company’s integrated gene therapy platform includes in-house capabilities in research, clinical development and commercialization. The Company has clinical programs in Hemophilia B, Fabry disease, and Gaucher disease Type 1. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the U.S.

