Freeline Therapeutics : Announces Proposed ADS Ratio Change - Form 6-K

Freeline Announces Proposed ADS Ratio Change

LONDON, April 21, 2023 - Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio"), nominal value £0.00001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to one (1) ordinary share to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to fifteen (15) ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio Change"). The company anticipates that the ADS Ratio Change will be effective on or about May 12, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

For the company's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-fifteen reverse ADS split and is intended to enable the company to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. On the Effective Date, registered holders of company ADSs held in certificated form will be required on a mandatory basis to surrender their certificated ADSs to the depositary bank for cancellation and will receive one (1) new ADS in exchange for every fifteen (15) existing ADSs then-held. Holders of uncertificated ADSs in the Direct Registration System ("DRS") and in The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. The exchange of every fifteen (15) then-held (existing) ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically, at the Effective Date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank. Freeline's ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "FRLN."

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank. The ADS Ratio Change will have no impact on Freeline's underlying ordinary shares, and no ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the ADS Ratio Change.

As a result of the change in the ADS Ratio, Freeline's ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the ADS Ratio Change will be equal to or greater than fifteen (15) times the ADS trading price before the change.

