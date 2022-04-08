Freeman Gold : Notice of Meeting and Record Date

|
April 8, 2022
|
To:
|
All Applicable Exchanges and Securities Administrators
|
Subject:
|
Freeman Gold Corp. (the "Issuer")
|
Notice of Meeting and Record Date
Dear Sir/Madam:
Filed via SEDAR
We are pleased to confirm the following information with respect to the Issuer's upcoming meeting of securityholders:
|
Meeting Type:
|
Annual General and Special Meeting
|
Meeting Date:
|
June 22, 2022
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting:
|
May 4, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting:
|
May 4, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|
May 4, 2022
|
Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:
|
Common shares
|
ISIN:
|
CA35658P1053
|
Meeting Location:
|
Virtual Meeting
|
Issuer sending proxy materials directly to NOBOs:
|
No
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBOs:
|
No
|
Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders:
|
Yes
|
Notice and Access for Registered Holders:
|
Yes
Sincerely,
FREEMAN GOLD CORP.
