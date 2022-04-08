Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Freeman Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMAN   CA35658P1053

FREEMAN GOLD CORP.

(FMAN)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/08 03:59:13 pm EDT
0.5400 CAD   -1.82%
03/31FREEMAN GOLD : Material Change Report
PU
03/30Freeman gold corrects trading symbol for listed warrants
AQ
03/25Freeman gold announces listing of warrants
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freeman Gold : Notice of Meeting and Record Date

04/08/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 8, 2022

To:

All Applicable Exchanges and Securities Administrators

Subject:

Freeman Gold Corp. (the "Issuer")

Notice of Meeting and Record Date

Dear Sir/Madam:

Filed via SEDAR

We are pleased to confirm the following information with respect to the Issuer's upcoming meeting of securityholders:

Meeting Type:

Annual General and Special Meeting

Meeting Date:

June 22, 2022

Record Date for Notice of Meeting:

May 4, 2022

Record Date for Voting:

May 4, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

May 4, 2022

Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:

Common shares

ISIN:

CA35658P1053

Meeting Location:

Virtual Meeting

Issuer sending proxy materials directly to NOBOs:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBOs:

No

Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders:

Yes

Notice and Access for Registered Holders:

Yes

Sincerely,

FREEMAN GOLD CORP.

Disclaimer

Freeman Gold Corp. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 21:29:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FREEMAN GOLD CORP.
03/31FREEMAN GOLD : Material Change Report
PU
03/30Freeman gold corrects trading symbol for listed warrants
AQ
03/25Freeman gold announces listing of warrants
AQ
03/22IIROC Trading Resumption - FMAN
AQ
03/22FREEMAN MAKES NEW GOLD DISCOVERY AT : 68.23 g/tgold over 6 metres
PR
03/22FREEMAN MAKES NEW GOLD DISCOVERY AT : 68.23 G/Tgold over 6 Metres
CI
03/21IIROC Trading Halt - FMAN
AQ
03/11Freeman Gold Averages 95% Gold Extraction from 2021/22 Metallurgical Testing Program at..
AQ
03/10Freeman Gold Averages 95% Gold Extraction from 2021/22 Metallurgical Testing Program At..
CI
03/03Freeman gold commences trading on otcqx
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,00 M -3,97 M -3,97 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,2 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart FREEMAN GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Freeman Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,55 CAD
Average target price 1,05 CAD
Spread / Average Target 90,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. W. Randall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bassam Moubarak Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Frank Matysek Executive Chairman
Victor Cantore Independent Director
Simon Marcotte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREEMAN GOLD CORP.0.00%57
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.06%193 020
RIO TINTO PLC24.45%132 120
GLENCORE PLC37.27%87 839
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.90%63 073
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.52%48 295