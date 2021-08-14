Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Freenet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET AG

(FNTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-Adhoc : freenet AG raises 2021 guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow

08/14/2021 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: freenet AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast freenet AG raises 2021 guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow 11-Aug-2021 / 18:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad hoc release Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

freenet AG raises 2021 guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow

Büdelsdorf, 11 August 2021 - freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] continued its profitable development also in the second quarter of this year and today raises 2021 guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow. EBITDA of between 430 and 445 million euros is now expected (previously: 415 to 435 million euros), while the Executive Board anticipates free cash flow of between 215 and 230 million euros (previously: 200 to 220 million euros). This represents an increase of 12.5 million euros in each case compared to the midpoint of the previous guidance (EBITDA: approx. +3.0%; free cash flow: approx. +6.0%).

The forecasts for the full year 2021 remain unchanged for all other financial and non-financial performance indicators.

On 12 August 2021, the freenet Group will provide detailed information regarding the business performance in the first half of 2021 and the expected course of business for the rest of the year with the publication of its half-year report 2021 and its related conference call. The interim report will be available on the freenet Group website: https://www.freenet-group.de/investor/publications/index.html Büdelsdorf, 11 August 2021 freenet AG The Executive Board

********************************************* Note

In the interest of clear and transparent presentation, alternative performance measures (APMs) are used in the financial statements of the freenet Group and in ad hoc disclosures pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, in addition to the disclosures defined by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). Information on the use, definition and calculation of APMs can be found in the freenet Group 2020 Annual Report from page 46 onwards.

********************************************* Contact Investor Relations & ESG freenet Group T: +49 (0)40/513 06 778 M: ir@freenet.ag https://www.freenet-group.de/en/index.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      freenet AG 
              Hollerstrasse 126 
              24782 Buedelsdorf 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 51306-778 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 51306-970 
E-mail:       ir@freenet.ag 
Internet:     www.freenet-group.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0 
WKN:          A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225840 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1225840 11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225840&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

All news about FREENET AG
10:18aDGAP-ADHOC : freenet AG raises 2021 guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow
DJ
10:16aDGAP-CMS : freenet AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
10:14aPRESS RELEASE : freenet Group continues profitable -2-
DJ
10:14aPRESS RELEASE : freenet Group continues profitable development - guidance raised..
DJ
08/13FREENET : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/13FREENET : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
08/13FREENET : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
08/12FREENET : UBS remains Neutral
MD
08/12FREENET : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/12FREENET : Kepler Cheuvreux remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FREENET AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 586 M 3 049 M 3 049 M
Net income 2021 207 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2021 1 052 M 1 241 M 1 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 7,37%
Capitalization 2 430 M 2 867 M 2 866 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 909
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart FREENET AG
Duration : Period :
freenet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 20,07 €
Average target price 21,81 €
Spread / Average Target 8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Arnold Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technical Officer
Thorsten Kraemer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FREENET AG16.72%2 867
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.29%231 308
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.65%141 857
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.31%136 409
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG24.05%103 848
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.13%96 120