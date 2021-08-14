DGAP-Adhoc : freenet AG raises 2021 guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow

DGAP-Ad-hoc: freenet AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast freenet AG raises 2021 guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow 11-Aug-2021 / 18:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad hoc release Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

freenet AG raises 2021 guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow

Büdelsdorf, 11 August 2021 - freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] continued its profitable development also in the second quarter of this year and today raises 2021 guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow. EBITDA of between 430 and 445 million euros is now expected (previously: 415 to 435 million euros), while the Executive Board anticipates free cash flow of between 215 and 230 million euros (previously: 200 to 220 million euros). This represents an increase of 12.5 million euros in each case compared to the midpoint of the previous guidance (EBITDA: approx. +3.0%; free cash flow: approx. +6.0%).

The forecasts for the full year 2021 remain unchanged for all other financial and non-financial performance indicators.

On 12 August 2021, the freenet Group will provide detailed information regarding the business performance in the first half of 2021 and the expected course of business for the rest of the year with the publication of its half-year report 2021 and its related conference call. The interim report will be available on the freenet Group website: https://www.freenet-group.de/investor/publications/index.html Büdelsdorf, 11 August 2021 freenet AG The Executive Board

********************************************* Note

In the interest of clear and transparent presentation, alternative performance measures (APMs) are used in the financial statements of the freenet Group and in ad hoc disclosures pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, in addition to the disclosures defined by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). Information on the use, definition and calculation of APMs can be found in the freenet Group 2020 Annual Report from page 46 onwards.

********************************************* Contact Investor Relations & ESG freenet Group T: +49 (0)40/513 06 778 M: ir@freenet.ag https://www.freenet-group.de/en/index.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: freenet AG Hollerstrasse 126 24782 Buedelsdorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 51306-778 Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970 E-mail: ir@freenet.ag Internet: www.freenet-group.de ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0 WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1225840 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

1225840 11-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225840&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)